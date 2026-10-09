Meghalaya flags teacher shortage, language hurdles in NEP 2020 rollout

Meghalaya has identified teacher shortages, language barriers and gaps in infrastructure as key challenges in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui calling for practical solutions to address the hurdles.

Speaking at a state seminar on NEP implementation organised by the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) in Shillong on October 9, Rymbui highlighted the need to address disparities in resources among schools operating under different management systems.

He also pointed to the challenges of implementing the three-language policy in a state with diverse linguistic communities and varying availability of teachers across different mediums of instruction.

The minister said teacher shortages, the need for continuous professional development, reliance on private coaching and the integration of technology into classrooms required focused attention.

Rymbui stressed that implementing the policy would require more than changes to the curriculum. He called for classrooms that encourage participation, practical learning and the development of individual talents, rather than focusing solely on academic performance.

He also underlined the need to ensure that teacher training translates into better classroom practices. On digital education, he said schools and teachers needed clear guidance and appropriate resources to use technology effectively.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Education Department Vijay Kumar Mantri highlighted Meghalaya's progress in implementing NEP 2020, particularly in foundational-stage education, formative assessment, experiential learning and competency-based education.

He said effective implementation remained a priority as the state works to strengthen its education system.

The seminar focused on the issues and challenges surrounding the policy's implementation in Meghalaya and the measures needed to address them.