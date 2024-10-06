Torrential rains have unleashed devastating flash floods and landslides in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, leaving at least 10 people dead. The disaster, which unfolded over the past 24 hours, has hit the Gasuapara region particularly hard.

In a turn of events, seven members of a single family lost their lives when a landslide struck their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma. The victims included three minors, with the youngest being just 1.5 years old. Rescue teams are still working to recover the bodies.

The remaining three casualties were reported from the Dalu area, where flooding has caused significant damage. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held an emergency meeting to assess the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life.

In response to the crisis, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations in the most severely affected areas. The Chief Minister has also ordered immediate ex gratia payments to the families of the deceased.

The disaster has severely impacted regional infrastructure, with multiple landslides blocking the crucial Dalu-Baghmara road that connects West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills. To address this, Sangma has proposed using Bailey Bridge technology for rapid reconstruction efforts.