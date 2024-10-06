Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal conducted a field assessment of the flood and landslide situation in West Garo Hills on Saturday, visiting relief camps in Dalu and surrounding areas. His visit aimed to evaluate the current conditions and engage with affected families.

The district administration, along with the Block Development Officer (BDO) and staff, is actively involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts. Mondal emphasised the importance of safety, stating that while the immediate situation has improved, forecasts indicate the potential for heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Residents are urged to stay in safe locations and adhere to weather advisories.

Mondal noted that electricity has been partially restored in the Dalu area, which will enhance mobile network and internet connectivity. He also reported that all relevant departments have been instructed to mobilise resources for effective recovery.

Health department personnel are visiting relief camps to offer necessary support to those affected. Further, Mondal visited the Dalu Community Health Centre (CHC) to check on the injured flood victims and held a review meeting with the district administration and BDO to discuss ongoing efforts.