Meghalaya has been reeling under devastating floods. The total number of district affected are 11. The districts are East Khasi hills, West Khasi Hills South West Khasi hills, Ri-Bhoi, East Garo Hills, west Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, and West Jaintia Hills.

The total number of village effected are 822. Total population affected 5,86,434. Total human lives lost is 28. Number of missing 8. Total number of injured people 20. The heavy flood also damaged houses of 3,455 partially. Total inmates in the relief camps are 4142. Total crop area affected (in hectares) are 12+15 ha+0.87 ha.

For the last 24 hours heavy rainfall/landslides/cyclonic storm occurs at South West Garo Hills Ampati- 12 AWCs affected at (2AWC with damaged SNP)Zikzak C &RD Block. PWD (Road) Mahendaraganj SubDiv, Ampati Division Ampati Civil Sub Division to Dinanpara via Kebolpara road were also affected. East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat- 1 Causality reported at Lumshnong and detailed report is awaited. West Khasi Hills Nongstoin- 1(one) block Mawthadraishan Block is affected.

1 team SDRF 12 numbers of personnel were deployed at South West Garo Hills District for the flood affected area. Police were deployed at East Jaintia Hills Dist and 1 boat at South West Garo Hills District.

Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya’s chief minister communicated with Home Minister Amit Shah and will meet with him today to brief him on the state’s current situation. Sangma also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and updated her about the flood situation, He also asked her to provide support as Meghalaya has received unprecedented rainfall that has caused a huge amount of damage in terms of lives, agriculture, infrastructure, livestock and in many other ways.