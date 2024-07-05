One person has died and thousands are affected as Meghalaya grapples with the devastating impact of an intense southwest monsoon. The state has recorded 44% excess rainfall since June 1, 2024, triggering widespread landslides, flash floods, and significant infrastructure damage across multiple districts.

The lone fatality occurred in East Khasi Hills, where a resident of Nongmynsong drowned in a flooded river at Urkaliar, Shillong on June 23. The body was recovered on July 1, prompting Chief Secretary DP Wahlang to order the immediate release of ex-gratia payment to the victim's family.

In West Garo Hills, four villages - Pattangre, Dabelagre, Kopogre, and Sapalgre - are completely cut off, with district officials preparing to deliver essential supplies by boat. The situation is equally dire in other districts, with numerous roads blocked by landslides and many areas experiencing flooding.

Responding to the crisis, Chief Secretary Wahlang chaired an emergency review meeting on July 4 with key officials, including Revenue & Disaster Management Secretary Sanjay Goyal and PWD Secretary Syed Md. A. Razi. The meeting revealed the extent of the damage and outlined immediate response measures.

In East Jaintia Hills, authorities have restored connectivity on NH-6 and the Dkhiah Sutnga Saipung Moulsei Haflong Road following recent landslides. The Chief Secretary has ordered an immediate halt to all mining activities near rivers and streams in the district to prevent further environmental damage.

West Jaintia Hills reported affected areas along the Ummulong-Puriang and Dawki-Amlarem roads, while East Khasi Hills faced landslides affecting 17 roads. Most routes have been cleared for traffic, but repairs are ongoing.

To support relief efforts, the state government has made Rs 13.5 crore in advance funds available to District Collectors. Chief Secretary Wahlang assured that additional funds would be allocated as needed. He emphasized the urgent need to restore road connectivity across the state, particularly in the worst-hit areas of West Garo Hills.

Wahlang has directed officials to ensure that toilets, drinking water, medicines, and other essential commodities reach affected areas within 24 hours. He also ordered the Public Works Department to repair potholes urgently to facilitate smoother traffic flow and aid distribution.

As Meghalaya continues to battle the relentless monsoon, state officials remain on high alert. The focus is on providing immediate relief to affected communities, restoring damaged infrastructure, and mitigating further risks. The southern districts, which have experienced more severe effects, are under close monitoring by disaster management teams.

With more rain forecast in the coming days, authorities are working round the clock to prevent further loss of life and minimise the impact on the state's population and infrastructure.