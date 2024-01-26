In a major honour, Meghalaya folk musician Silbi Passah was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in the field of art.

Passah, who hails from Riatsamthiah in Shillong, has awarded the honour for her distinguished service in the field of art.

Noteworthy is that Passah had recieved the Sangeet Natak Akademi award last year for 2021 from President Droupadi Murmu.

The noted Khasi folk musician has been known for her work in traditional folk Khasi music in the state. Passah is a renowned Khasi-Jaintia artist, composed, poet, playwright. She is also a school teacher by profession.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

The President of India confers the awards during a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March to April this year.