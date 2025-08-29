Meghalaya folklore film 'Apot' premieres to acclaim in Shillong

A cinematic adaptation of ancient Khasi folklore captivated audiences at LARITI Auditorium today as "Apot – A Presage of Tiewlarun" received its special screening in Shillong.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh attended the premiere, emphasising how storytelling preserves cultural heritage for future generations. The minister praised director Raphael Warjri and the production team, describing the project as having significant potential for national and international recognition.

"This artistic interpretation does justice to the folklore we grew up hearing," Lyngdoh said, expressing confidence that the film would inspire emerging filmmakers across the region.

The movie draws from the traditional tale of Tiewlarun, a forbidden flower believed to curse those who disturb it. The narrative follows two siblings, sole survivors of a plague-ravaged village, whose lives take a tragic turn when the sister ignores her brother's warnings about the sacred bloom. The story explores themes of fate, family bonds, and the consequences of defying ancient wisdom.

Director Warjri has crafted the film as both entertainment and cultural preservation, showcasing Meghalaya's natural beauty through its hills, forests, and traditional practices. The production serves the state's broader tourism strategy of promoting cultural and ecological destinations through visual media.

The folklore of Tiewlarun has been passed down through generations in Khasi oral tradition, making this screen adaptation particularly significant for local communities. The film represents growing efforts to document and share indigenous stories through contemporary mediums.

Meghalaya's tourism department views such cultural productions as vital tools for attracting visitors while celebrating the state's rich heritage.