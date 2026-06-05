Meghalaya food safety officials seize pointed gourd consignment over suspected artificial colouring

Food safety officials in Meghalaya on Friday, June 5, seized a consignment of pointed gourd (patol) from a local market in Shillong after preliminary tests indicated the possible presence of artificial colouring agents.

Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety DBS Mukhim said samples of the vegetables have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis to determine whether they contain unauthorised dyes or other contaminants.

The action followed reports earlier this week from neighbouring Assam, where a whistleblower alleged that pointed gourds were being treated with artificial colours to enhance their appearance before being sold in markets.

"A seizure has been made, and samples have been lifted for analysis. We will wait for laboratory reports before taking further action," Mukhim said.

The inspection was conducted as part of routine surveillance by food safety authorities to monitor the quality and safety of vegetables and other food products available in markets.

Officials suspect that the seized consignment may have been artificially coloured to make the vegetables appear fresher and more appealing to consumers. However, authorities said the exact nature and extent of any contamination would only be confirmed after laboratory testing.

Food safety officials said strict action under the Food Safety and Standards Act would be initiated if the samples are found to be adulterated or in violation of prescribed food safety norms.

Authorities have also advised consumers to remain cautious and thoroughly wash vegetables before consumption. They said inspections would continue across markets to curb food adulteration and protect public health.