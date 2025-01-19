The Meghalaya Football Association has announced the dates for the semifinals of the Meghalaya State League 2024.

The first match will be between Ladthadlaboh and Mawlai at the SSA Stadium, Polo, on January 27. This will be followed by the second last-four encounter between Rymbai Shkenshynriah and Shillong Lajong on January 28 at the Wahiajer Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The first semifinal will be played under lights, starting at 4:30 pm, while the second will kick off at 1:30 pm. Tickets will be available at both grounds closer on match day, with fans able to choose between seats for Rs 50 and Rs 100.

To recap, Lajong defeated holders Rangdajied United 3-1 in the first quarterfinal, with Ladthadlaboh then beating Sutnga 5-2 and Mawlai trouncing Khliehmawlieh 8-0. R Shkenshynriah then travelled from their base in East Jaintia Hills to Tura where they defeated Chipakkore 2-0.

Having begun with 24 teams drawn from all corners of Meghalaya, there now remain just four - two based in Shillong (Lajong and Mawlai), one from West Jaintia Hills (Ladthadlaboh) and one from East Jaintia Hills (R Shkenshynriah).

The MSL, which is organised by the Meghalaya Football Association and supported by the state government, has thrown up surprises in the past and football fans will be eagerly anticipating the semifinal round.

Only Lajong and Mawlai have been in an MSL semifinal before, with SLFC going on to win the second edition in 2019. Niaw Wasa United won the inaugural edition in 2018 and Rangdajied the third in 2023.