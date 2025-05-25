The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has released the names of those players who have been approved for transfer between districts for 2025.

329 players in all applied for and completed transfer formalities, a far larger number than last year's figure of 122. The last date to complete the transfer process was May 24 .

Teams affiliated to the Shillong Sports Association signed up 95 players from other district associations, while those affiliated to Thadlaskein Sports Association (TSA) signed 72 and East Jaintia Hills District Football Association signed 54.

Thadlaskein's high number can partly be explained by the revival of the TSA last year with the support of the MFA. The revival and re-affiliation of the TSA with the state parent body means that several clubs have chosen to move under the TSA's umbrella and are bringing their players with them.

In sharing the list of approved transfers, MFA General Secretary Sunesh Syiem reminded all the district associations that no player can play for more than one district sports association in a single calendar year. "Please note that if any player is found to violate these guidelines, both the player as well as the district association will face action by the MFA as deemed fit," he added.