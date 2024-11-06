Meghalaya Football Association (Meghalaya FA) on November 6 said that it will support the Mizoram Football Association’s (Mizoram FA) recent ban on 25 players involved in match-fixing, extending the prohibition to football activities within Meghalaya.

Following an investigation assisted by law enforcement, the Mizoram FA uncovered cases of match manipulation, leading to severe sanctions: 25 players, three officials, and three clubs were banned from football activities for terms ranging from one year to life. The announcement outlined the association’s crackdown on corruption within the sport.

In solidarity, Meghalaya FA held a meeting today, agreeing to enforce the same bans, thereby preventing any of the sanctioned players from competing in any district league under its jurisdiction.

This decision comes amid reports that several of the banned players have connections with local clubs in Meghalaya.