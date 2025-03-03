The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has dismissed recent speculation regarding the India-Maldives international friendly, confirming that the match will proceed as scheduled on March 19 in Shillong.

The association is also making final preparations to ensure the JN Stadium and NEHU training ground are ready for the high-profile encounters later this month.

India will take on Maldives in the friendly before facing Bangladesh in an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier on March 25. Addressing concerns about the fixture, MFA General Secretary Sunesh Syiem and Vice-President Cliff Nongrum assured that there has been no indication from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of any changes.

"I was surprised to see that news because from the AIFF (All India Football Federation) there was no communication of that," Syiem said. "Just today the AIFF also assigned a Match Commissioner for the international friendly. It has been requested that Maldives arrive in Shillong two days prior to the date originally scheduled and, of course, we will accommodate them."

The JN Stadium has received praise from AFC Match Commissioner Mindu Dorjee and Indian national team assistant coach Mahesh Gawali, who called it “one of the best football grounds” in the country. Meanwhile, the NEHU training ground requires final adjustments to meet international standards, with special machinery being brought in to level uneven areas, Nongrum informed.

Hosting these international matches is another milestone for Meghalaya’s growing football presence. Over the past year, the state has successfully hosted major tournaments, including the Durand Cup and Indian Super League (ISL) matches. Key infrastructure improvements, such as converting JN Stadium’s artificial turf to a natural grass surface and the availability of quality hotels, have made Shillong an attractive venue for top-tier football events.

Syiem attributed AIFF’s decision to host the matches in Shillong to the city’s successful handling of the Durand Cup, passionate fanbase, and strong facilities. “After witnessing how well Shillong co-hosted the Durand Cup, AIFF approached us about hosting international games. We then took the matter to the state government, and we are grateful to the Chief Minister for supporting this initiative,” he said.

The MFA hopes these matches will inspire young footballers in Meghalaya. With the Indian team set to camp in Shillong for two weeks, efforts are underway to arrange interactions between national players and trainees from local football academies. “This is a fantastic opportunity for young players to learn from the best,” Syiem added.

With final preparations in full swing, Shillong is ready to welcome international football, setting the stage for an exciting chapter in the city’s sporting history.