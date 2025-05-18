The Meghalaya Football Association announced today that it is extending the last date for the inter-district transfer 2025 for football players by one week, that is, until May 24.

The last date to submit the filled-out transfer form and to sign the MFA register to complete the transfer of a player had been set for May 17, but the association has decided to extend the deadline by one week for the benefit of players and clubs.

The pink forms are to be submitted to the MFA office, the white forms are to be retained by the district association and the yellow forms are to be retained by the club. Forms without the photographs of the player concerned will not be accepted.

To complete the transfer, players must sign the register in person at the MFA office, and a Rs 1,000 transfer fee must be paid at the time. This can be done until May 24 from 3pm to 5pm (barring Sunday). Once signed, the transfer is final, and the MFA will circulate a final list of player transfers to all affiliated district associations.