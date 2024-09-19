The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) honoured Ri-iohlang Dhar on September 18 for her selection as an Assistant Referee for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, starting next month.

At an executive committee meeting at the MFA office in JN Stadium, Polo, MFA President Hamletson Dohling and General Secretary Sunesh Syiem presented Dhar with a cheque in recognition of her achievement.

Dohling praised Dhar as a role model for Meghalaya’s youth. Dhar, the second Indian to officiate at a World Cup, expressed gratitude to the MFA for their support throughout her journey.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

Following the meeting, Syiem announced that the fourth edition of the Meghalaya State League will kick off on October 26. This season, the league will feature top clubs from affiliated district units divided into six groups of four teams each.

Matches will be played across six venues in the state. The top team from each group, along with the two best second-placed teams, will advance to the quarterfinals, adding an extra round of competition compared to previous editions. Rangdajied United FC are the defending champions.

Additionally, Syiem shared that the inaugural Meghalaya Youth League for U-14 and U-16 boys will wrap up its group stage on September 28.

Quarterfinals are scheduled for the first week of October, with semifinals and finals taking place in Shillong, culminating on October 11. Both leagues receive financial backing from the Meghalaya government.