The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has introduced strict regulations requiring private organisations to obtain official permission before hosting football tournaments, following directives from the All India Football Federation.

The decision came during the MFA's annual general meeting on May 4, attended by representatives from district associations across the state. MFA President Hamletson Dohling and General Secretary Sunesh Syiem led the proceedings.

Under the new policy, tournament organisers must secure approval from their respective district sports associations affiliated with the MFA. The regulation specifically targets events featuring professional players registered in the AIFF's Centralised Registration System and those using qualified referees.

"This measure ensures all football activities in Meghalaya follow proper structure and official sanctioning," said an MFA spokesperson. "It received unanimous support from our district associations."

The meeting also included the presentation of financial and activity reports detailing the association's progress over the past year, along with the upcoming season's event calendar.