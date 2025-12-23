Meghalaya Football Association marks 50 years by honouring players who reached national stage

Recognition of Meghalaya footballers who wore the India jersey took centre stage as the Meghalaya Football Association opened its golden jubilee celebrations with an awards night in Shillong on December 22.

The association, formed in 1976, used the milestone evening to acknowledge past and present players, coaches, referees and officials whose achievements at national and international levels helped raise the profile of football in the state. The event marked the first of several programmes planned over the next year to commemorate 50 years of the MFA.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla attended as chief guest, alongside legislators, senior government officials, representatives of the All India Football Federation, district associations and MFA office-bearers led by president Hamletson Dohling and general secretary Sunesh Syiem.

A key moment of the evening was the recognition of players who progressed to the Indian senior team, underlining Meghalaya’s growing contribution to the national game. Former India captain Rocus Lamare, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Aiborlang Khongjee, Marlangki Suting and Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi were among those felicitated.

The awards night also paid tribute to two late footballers with posthumous honours — Fullmoon Pyrtuh, who represented India at the 13th Asian School Football Tournament, and John Shadap, part of the India Under-17 side in 2004.

Women’s football featured prominently, with junior internationals Bonifilia Shullai, Alisha Lyngdoh, Fragrancy Riwan, Ribansi Jamu and Ribahunshisha Kharshiing recognised for their achievements.

Beyond players, honours were extended to those who served Indian football in other capacities. Coach Hering Shangpliang was acknowledged for his tenure with the India Under-20 team, Riiohlang Dhar for officiating as an assistant referee at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2024, Bor Diengdoh for his role as national team manager, and Hamletson Dohling for serving as head of delegation for the Indian team.

Several other footballers from different generations were also presented awards, with recipients ranging from established names to those still active in the domestic circuit. Awards for those unable to attend were collected on their behalf.

During the programme, Shylla unveiled the MFA’s golden jubilee logo and highlighted football as a key area of sporting growth in the state. He said Meghalaya had built a reputation for producing quality footballers and pointed to increased government support for grassroots centres, coach education and state leagues, including the women’s league introduced this year. He also spoke about the upcoming Mawkhanu Football Stadium and expressed the state’s willingness to work closely with the AIFF in hosting and developing major competitions.

Earlier, Dohling reflected on the association’s journey, crediting the founding members for laying strong foundations for football in Meghalaya. He said the responsibility now lay with the current generation to build on that legacy.

The MFA president also announced a new cash incentive scheme approved by the executive council in September. Under the scheme, players representing India at senior level will receive ₹50,000, those in Under-23 teams ₹40,000, and junior or sub-junior internationals ₹25,000.

The combination of financial incentives and public recognition is expected to encourage young footballers across Meghalaya as the association steps into its next half-century.