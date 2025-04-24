The inter-district transfer 2025 for football players under the Meghalaya Football Association will commence from April 28, 2025, MFA General Secretary Sunesh Syiem has informed.

Transfer forms in triplicate will be obtainable from the office of the MFA at the JN Stadium, Polo, Shillong, on payment of Rs 100 per set from April 28 to May 10 from 3pm to 5pm every day, except Sunday.

The pink forms are to be submitted to the MFA office, the white forms are to be retained by the district association, and the yellow forms are to be retained by the club. Forms without the photographs of the player concerned will not be accepted.

To complete the transfer, players must sign the register in person at the MFA office, and a Rs 1,000 transfer fee must be paid. This can be done between May 12 and 17 from 3pm to 5pm. Once signed, the transfer is final, and the MFA will circulate a final list of player transfers to all affiliated district associations.