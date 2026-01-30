Meghalaya Football Association to launch Shillong academy, announces open trials

Meghalaya Football Association has announced plans to set up its own football academy in Shillong, marking a significant step towards building a structured grassroots system for the state.

The proposed MFA Academy will focus on long-term player development, with an emphasis on systematic training and a clear progression pathway for young footballers from age-group levels to senior football. The association said the academy is intended to strengthen Meghalaya’s representation within the state and national football framework.

As part of the selection process, open trials will be conducted for boys born between 2013 and 2016. The trials are scheduled for February 6, 2026, at the MFA Turf, Third Ground, Polo, starting at 9 am. Participants must report on time and carry a valid birth certificate for age verification.

Further details can be obtained by contacting 9863097780 or 9863771858.

Although several football academies already operate across Meghalaya under clubs and private entities, the MFA’s own academy is expected to align talent identification and development directly with the requirements of state teams. Officials believe this will help create a more consistent pipeline of players as Meghalaya seeks a stronger presence in Indian football.