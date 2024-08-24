The North East Football Development Council (NEFDC) will convene a key meeting on August 26 to address pressing matters concerning the future of football in the Northeast.

The meeting will be held at Shillong Club at 7.30 pm on Monday.

The NEFDC President, Lainghinglova Hmar, who is also the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare of Mizoram will chair the meeting.

The meeting is expected to bring together key stakeholders, including representatives of regional football associations in order to discuss strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing football development programmes.

Futhermore, the evaluation of current development programmes and development of football in Northeast will also be discussed.

It may be mentioned that the much-anticipated North East Derby semifinal between Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC has been moved to Shillong's JN Stadium the Durand Cup Organising Committee.

The match is set for Monday at 5:30 pm, promising an electric atmosphere in a venue that is home turf for both clubs.