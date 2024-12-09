The Meghalaya team left Shillong today with the hopes and dreams of all the state's football fans on their shoulders for the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 final round, which will begin in Hyderabad later this week.

Meghalaya have been drawn in Group B with Goa, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha with the ultimate aim to be champions of India. Meghalaya will play their first match against Tamil Nadu on 15 December at 2:30 pm at Hyderabad’s Deccan Arena.

The top four teams from each of the two groups will progress to the quarterfinals. Meghalaya, though, will be aiming to go all the way, bettering their performance from 2022-23 when they finished as runners-up to Karnataka, the state’s best-ever performance in the prestigious national tournament.

The state team had qualified for the final round this time by being the top team in Group E of the preliminaries where they won two games and drew one in Nalbari, Assam, last month.

The hugely respected and accomplished Hering Shangpliang will continue to coach the side, which will be led once again by the experienced Fullmoon Mukhim as captain.

At the send-off today morning were senior officials of the Meghalaya Football Association, led by President Hamlet Dohling in addition to General Secretary Sunesh Syiem, Vice-President Cliff Nongrum and Treasurer Prosper Warjri.

"It's an honour for you to represent our state of Meghalaya," Dohling told the team. "You have the support of the whole state behind you and we have full faith in you. You delivered in the first round in Assam and now we believe that you will go all the way in the final round. We do not just want you to do well but to win. Why can't we win? You've been working hard and if you maintain your discipline and teamwork there is no reason why we cannot win the trophy."

Syiem, meanwhile, said, "We have seen that you have wonderful spirit and have been working hard. You need to maintain this and your discipline as well and, from the MFA, we are very confident in you."

From the players' side, Fullmoon, who also captained the side when they went down in a heroic 3-2 defeat to Karnataka in the 2022-23 final, spoke, saying that the players will give it their all to win the title.