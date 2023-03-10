The Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Department organized a road show on Friday to honor the Meghalaya Football Team, who recently clinched the Second Place winner of the 76th Santosh Trophy held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The roadshow was attended by huge fans and supporters and started from Mawlai Madan Heh and ended at Madan Iewrynghep, Laitumkhrah. The players and staff were also felicitated by the department in the presence of the Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri and members of the Meghalaya Football Association at Madan Ïewryngep, Laitumkhrah.

The players were awarded a cash prize of ₹20,000/- each, while the Team as a whole was awarded with 28 lakhs 91 thousand rupees by the department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya football team made history by qualifying for the final round of the prestigious Santosh Trophy for the first time since attaining its statehood. However, in the final, Meghalaya lost 2-3 to the winning Karnataka in a thrilling match in Saudi Arabia.

This achievement has brought great pride and honor to the state of Meghalaya, and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya, is committed to supporting and encouraging the development of sports in the state.

The Meghalaya Football Team has shown great dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, and the cash awards and recognition are well-deserved. The fans and supporters have also played a crucial role in motivating the team and cheering them on during the matches.

The roadshow and cash awards ceremony were a fitting tribute to the Meghalaya Football Team and a great way to celebrate their achievements.