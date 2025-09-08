Meghalaya footballers to get cash rewards for India call-ups

The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has approved financial incentives for players from the state who represent India at international level.

According to the new policy, senior team players—both men and women—will be awarded Rs 50,000. Those featuring in the U-23 squads will receive Rs 40,000, while junior and sub-junior internationals will get Rs 25,000.

The decision comes at a time when several footballers from Meghalaya are breaking into national teams. Among recent call-ups are Fragrancy Riwan, Ribansi Jamu, Alisha Lyngdoh and Bonifilia Shullai in the Indian women’s U-17 and U-20 squads. On the men’s side, Manbhakupar Malngiang and Banlamkupar Rynjah represented the U-17s last year, while Lionel Daryl Rymmei played in the U-20s.

The state has a history of producing top talent for the national side. Ricky Shabong and Halen Nongtdu made their mark in youth categories, while senior internationals such as Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Aiborlang Khongjee and Rocus Lamare remain among Meghalaya’s most celebrated names.

MFA officials said the incentive scheme is aimed at encouraging young players to aim for the national jersey and to recognise the contribution of those who make it.