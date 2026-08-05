Meghalaya forest department seizes elephant tusks, pangolin Scales in Ri Bhoi; 4 arrested

The Meghalaya Forest Department has intensified its crackdown on wildlife trafficking, seizing four elephant tusks and suspected pangolin scales in two intelligence-led operations in Ri Bhoi district and arresting four people.

The operations were conducted by the Nongpoh Wildlife Range under the Khasi Hills Wildlife Division with intelligence support from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

In the first operation on July 18, forest officials acted on specific intelligence regarding suspected illegal wildlife trade along the Nongpoh–Umden Road. A wildlife enforcement team conducted a search and interception operation at Umwang Road and stopped two suspects who matched the intelligence inputs.

A search led to the recovery of four elephant tusks, suspected to be from the Asiatic elephant (Elephas maximus).

The two accused, identified as Tras Khymdeit and Wilshon Khymdeit, both residents of Ri Bhoi district, were apprehended at the scene. The wildlife articles were seized, and a case was registered at the Nongpoh Wildlife Range under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

In a separate intelligence-based operation on August 2, forest officials intercepted three suspected individuals at Shakhoikuna village in Ri Bhoi district.

During the operation, officials recovered two polythene bags containing wildlife articles suspected to be pangolin scales. Two people — Benedick Khymdeit of Ri Bhoi district and Rupai Ingti of Assam’s Kamrup district — were apprehended, while another suspect managed to escape.

The suspected pangolin scales were seized, and a separate case was registered at the Nongpoh Wildlife Range. Further investigation is underway to identify and trace those involved in the alleged wildlife trafficking network.

Elephants and pangolins are among India’s most protected wildlife species, and the illegal trade in wildlife and wildlife derivatives poses a serious threat to biodiversity and the country’s natural heritage.

The Meghalaya Forest Department said it remains committed to tackling wildlife crime and appealed to the public to report information related to illegal hunting, possession, transportation or trade in wildlife and wildlife products to the nearest forest office.