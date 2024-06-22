Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that Umiam will undergo a renovation, facilitated by the forest department’s allocation of over 300 acres of land for the development of the area.

The social welfare minister informed reporters after a meeting chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was held on June 20.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said that the state government aims to revamp Umiam as a major tourist attraction spot of the entire Northeast region, further adding that ‘substantial progress’ has been made given that the forest department is willing to invest over 300 acres of land to facilitate growth of tourism.

He informed that the relevant department will be tasked with finalising the details as the development of Umiam into a primary tourist destination has been echoed amongst all.

Stating that several new accommodation facilities, entertainment zones, among others will be introduced, the Meghalaya minister informed that the Umiam project will focus on expanding units of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

Furthermore, he also informed that the state government is identifying water sports entertainment activities, among other similar ones in the area.