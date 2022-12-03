The National People's Party (NPP) on December 3 announced that Former Meghalaya Legislative Assembly speaker and former Congress leader, AT Mondol as its candidate from the Phulbari constituency for the 2023 Assembly Polls.

The announcement was made by NPP State President and Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma at the programme where Mondol joined the NPP.

Notably, NPP MLA from Phulbari SG Esmatur Mominin was being replaced by AT Mondol to contest the Phulbari seat on the NPP ticket.

NPP said that Mondol joining the party will further the cause of the NPP in making their intentions a reality.

Earlier on November 29 AT Mondal tendered his resignation from the primary and active membership of the Congress.

In a letter addressed to the president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Mondal said that he has resigned from the primary and active membership of the party and other posts held by him with immediate effect.