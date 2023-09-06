Senior BJP leader and former MLA from Meghalaya’s Mawsynram, HM Shangpliang resigned from the primary membership of the party on September 6. The former MLA tendered his resignation to Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie.

Shangpliang in his resignation letter accused Meghalaya BJP president of nepotism and wrote, “As long as nepotism prevails within the rank and file of the State BJP continues under the leadership of the President of the State BJP, it will hinder all possible steps of the dedicated and loyal party men to freely exercise their minds and grow in the party”.

“There are various issues that I had repeatedly raised to the State President which are pertinent to the growth of the party in Meghalaya particularly in the rural areas and had suggested steps to be taken, keeping in mind the poll debacle the Party faced in the recently concluded Polls in Meghalaya”, lamented Shangpliang further.

Shangpliang praised the Vice President of Meghalaya BJP, Dipayan Chakravarty, for the role he played in getting Shangpliang to join BJP. He thanked the party members at the state headquarter for their support.

He also thanked Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Minority Affairs John Barla, BJP’s Meghalaya in charge Rituraj Sinha, Meghalaya minister and BJP Leader Al Hek and BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai for their support and for campaigning for him during the Meghalaya polls, 2023.

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