Three-time MLA from Meghalaya and former cabinet minister Adolf Lu Hitler Marak formally joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Thursday.

Along with him, former BJP state vice president David Ch Marak and former education joint director Bhupendra G. Momin were also welcomed to the party fold by AITC state vice president and Rangsakona legislator Zenith Sangma.

Inducting the new members into the party fold, Zenith Sangma said, “Today, we are happy to witness that a senior leader has decided to join Meghalaya TMC. Adolf Lu Hitler Marak had the privilege to serve the people of Meghalaya in different capacities as the Forest and Environment Minister and for three terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. We also have with us David Ch Marak and Bhupendra G. Momin, who had also served the people of Meghalaya with full integrity. We welcome them with open arms to work for the betterment of the state.”