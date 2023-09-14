Dr. DD Lapang, former Chief Minister and current Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya, has lauded the law and order improvements in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. In a recent statement, Dr. Lapang noted that the law and order situation in Meghalaya has significantly improved compared to previous years.

He remarked, "There isn't as much of a law and order situation as we had in previous years, where there were numerous killings and tribal massacres. All these incidents have now disappeared," highlighting the positive impact of the present government's efforts in maintaining peace and security.

Regarding the ongoing border issue between Meghalaya and Assam, Dr. Lapang stressed the importance of mutual understanding and commitment from both state governments. He urged both sides to wholeheartedly work towards resolving this long-standing dispute, emphasizing that it requires sincere efforts and cooperation.

While discussing the overall performance of the current MDA-II government led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Dr. Lapang suggested a focus on grassroots-level issues. He particularly emphasized the need to address agricultural challenges and promote development in rural areas.

Dr. Lapang also commended the National People's Party (NPP) for championing the issues of the entire North East region. He credited the party with raising regional concerns to prominence in national discussions, leading to greater attention and support for rural development from Union Ministers.