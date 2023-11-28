Speculations have sparked once again regarding the possible joining of former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress MLA Mukul Sangma, into the BJP fold ahead of the Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held next year.

Responding to these speculations, BJP state chief Rikman G Momin mentioned that the BJP’s door welcome Mukul Sangma if he expresses interest in joining the party.

“Everyone is welcome to join the party, it will be a great pleasure if he (Mukul Sangma) joins the party”, said Momin while speaking to reporters. He added that the party's door also extending an invitation to anyone willing to join the Saffron party.

However, the BJP Meghalaya chief clarified that he has “no idea” if there is any official confirmation yet regarding Mukul Sangma's discussions with the party's central leadership.

Amidst growing speculation, it has been rumored that the former Chief Minister might quit from TMC and consider joining BJP, eyeing a Lok Sabha ticket from the Tura Parliamentary seat. This speculation arises due to the Saffron party's yet-to-be-announced official candidate for the seat.