Former international marathoner from Meghalaya, Binningstar Lyngkhoi, has called on India’s youth to participate in the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a lead-up to the National Youth Festival 2025. Lyngkhoi emphasised the challenge as a platform for young Indians to showcase their skills and contribute to shaping the nation’s future.

Speaking about the initiative, Lyngkhoi remarked, “Every challenge is an opportunity to grow. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue gives you a chance to shine, connect with bright minds, and inspire the future. Believe in yourself and give it your best!”

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, announced by Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, will be a key feature of the festival scheduled for January 11–12 at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 3,000 youth leaders during the two-day event, engaging them in discussions on India’s progress.

The challenge kicks off with an all-India digital quiz competition from November 25 to December 5, 2024, hosted on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform. Open to participants aged 15–29, the quiz will test knowledge of India’s milestones. Winners will advance through subsequent rounds, including essay/blog writing, state-level presentations, and a national championship.

The festival aims to bring together youth from three key groups: Viksit Bharat Challenge participants, talent from district and state-level youth festivals, and youth icons from diverse fields like sports, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Mandaviya has set an ambitious target of one crore youth participants, emphasizing the event's role in nurturing young talent and providing a platform to share ideas. “This festival will enhance youth engagement in civic life and give them a chance to present their vision for India directly to the Prime Minister,” he said.

The National Youth Festival 2025 promises to be a celebration of innovation, creativity, and leadership, inspiring young Indians to actively participate in the nation’s development.