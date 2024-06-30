The Meghalaya Police, on June 29 arrested a 63-year-old former military serviceman and seized six soap boxes of heroin from his possession, at Happy Valley, in Shillong.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Lhunkhojang Kuki, who was formerly in the Assam Regiment. He retired in 2001.

From Kuki’s possession, the police recovered heroin with weighed 69.41 grams, one mobile phone, a scooty, bearing registration number MN01Y8820, a driver’s licence and cash worth Rs 21,600.

The accused was sent to police custody, following which investigation is underway.

In a similar operation led by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Jaintia Hills District, four drug traffickers were arrested with a significant quantity of heroin, on June 24.

The suspects, identified as Sahin Hussain Laskar, Rofiqul Alom Laskar, Mamta Sinha from Cachar, Assam, and Maya Gwala from Pynthorbah, Shillong, were arrested following a tip-off about drug smuggling activities.