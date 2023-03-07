Former Minister and Jaïaw Constituency MLA AH Scott Lyngdoh passed away on March 9 at the age of 93 at his residence in Pohkseh, Shillong. Lyngdoh, fondly known as Bah Scott, served as an MLA for two terms from Jaïaw Constituency.

Bah Scott won his first election in the year 1993 from the Hills People Union (HPU) and his second term as an MLA was in the year 1998 from the United Democratic Party (UDP). In 2003, he lost to incumbent MLA from West Shillong, Paul Lyngdoh.

Apart from his political career, Lyngdoh was also the former Chief Secretary of the State of Mizoram. He was an accomplished civil servant who served in various positions of responsibility before venturing into politics.

Lyngdoh was also an active member of the Meghalaya chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage (INTACH), where he served as the Convener. His contributions to the preservation of cultural heritage in Meghalaya will always be remembered.

The demise of Bah Scott Lyngdoh has been mourned by many, who have expressed their condolences and remembered him as a distinguished leader who always put the people first.