The Meghalaya government established two all-party committees to address key infrastructure issues facing the state. One committee will examine railway connectivity prospects while the other will assess the feasibility of establishing Tura as a winter capital.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will head both committees, with an option to nominate another minister to lead in his absence. Each recognised and registered political party has been asked to send two representatives to participate in the discussions.

The railway committee's mandate includes finding solutions for introducing and constructing railways in Meghalaya, conducting cost-benefit analysis, and gathering input from stakeholders. This committee aims to provide comprehensive recommendations on expanding the state's transportation infrastructure.

For the winter capital proposal, the second committee will study the feasibility of designating Tura, located in West Garo Hills District, as Meghalaya's winter capital. Their assessment will weigh advantages and disadvantages of operating two state capitals, addressing demands from various non-governmental organisations and civil society groups.

Both committees will consult with relevant government departments during their deliberations. The notification, issued by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, emphasised that stakeholder views would be incorporated into the final reports submitted to the state government.