Meghalaya government has established a Rationalisation Committee to evaluate proposals for salary increases and rationalisation for all Samagra Shiksha (SSA) non-academic staff in the state. This development comes as protesting SSA employees continue their sit-in demonstration, demanding an 80% salary hike.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma delivered the notification about the 20-member committee, led by Commissioner & Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri, to representatives of the All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staffs Association (AMSSANTSA) during a meeting at his office.

Currently, over 1,200 SSA non-teaching staff are staging an indefinite sit-in protest at Malki ground. They have rejected the government's offer of a 25% salary increase, instead pushing for an 80% raise, plus 2% based on seniority and a 5% annual increment.

The education department's notification outlines seven key responsibilities for the committee. These include examining all salary enhancement proposals for SSA non-academic staff, studying pay structures in other Meghalayan societies and similar institutions, and suggesting ways to eliminate pay disparities across districts and blocks.

Further, the committee will review proposals for annual increments, consider length of service in salary rationalisation, and make recommendations on rationalising posts across different categories.