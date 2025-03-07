The long-standing issue of amending the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) list in Meghalaya saw a significant update in the Budget Session.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh informed the House that a Working Group Committee has been formed to examine and recommend changes to the ST list under the Presidential Order of 1950.

The amendment issue has been under discussion for several years, with demands for the inclusion and exclusion of certain communities based on socio-economic factors. The committee will evaluate historical and demographic data before presenting its recommendations.

While stakeholders welcome the move, they emphasise the need for transparency in the decision-making process. The proposed changes could have significant implications for education, employment, and social welfare policies in the state.

This development was shared in response to a question from MLA Adelbert Nongrum regarding the status of the proposed amendment to the ST/SC Presidential Act 1950, which was previously assured by the government during the Winter Session.