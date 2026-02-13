Meghalaya forms SIT to probe deadly illegal coal blast claiming 32 lives

Meghalaya Police has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the illegal coal mine explosion at Thangsku in East Jaintia Hills that has claimed 32 lives so far.

The decision follows mounting concerns over illegal mining operations continuing despite a long-standing ban. The latest fatality was reported at a hospital in Guwahati, where an injured worker succumbed to his injuries days after the February 5 blast.

Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, in an official order, said, “In view of the recent coal mine accident that occurred at Thangsku, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat and in order to ensure a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, the DGP, Meghalaya is pleased to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) with immediate effect.”

The nine-member SIT will be led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) Vivekanand S Rathore. It has been tasked with ascertaining the cause and circumstances of the explosion, conducting a comprehensive probe and identifying violations of court and National Green Tribunal directions relating to illegal mining.

“The SIT will also ensure that the investigation is carried out in a time-bound manner so as to bring the case to its logical conclusion and ensure delivery of justice in accordance with law,” the order stated.

Search and rescue operations at the blast site were called off on February 9 after assessment teams concluded there was no further possibility of locating survivors trapped inside the mine.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced that a judicial inquiry commission will examine the circumstances leading to the blast and fix responsibility.

The explosion has once again raised questions over the enforcement of the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014 on rat-hole mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya. The tribunal had cited severe environmental damage and serious safety risks to miners, including lack of ventilation and structural safeguards.

The state government has informed the Meghalaya High Court that strict action will be taken against those involved in operating the illegal mine. Four persons have been arrested so far, and several thousand metric tonnes of illegally mined coal have been seized as authorities intensified raids in coal-bearing areas and dismantled labour camps.

The focus of the investigation now rests on how an illegal operation continued nearly a decade after a blanket ban, and who allowed it to function unchecked.