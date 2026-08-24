Meghalaya forms SIT to probe violence during KSU rally, CM tells Assembly

The Meghalaya government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to identify and prosecute those responsible for the violence that broke out during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) rally in Shillong on August 19, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the Assembly on August 24.

The SIT, headed by the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), will investigate the violence, with particular focus on attacks against vehicles registered in Assam.

Making a statement on the opening day of the Assembly’s autumn session, Sangma said the team had been directed to identify those involved and ensure that they face legal action.

The KSU bike rally, organised as part of the students’ body’s agitation over a five-point charter of demands, turned violent as incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and assaults were reported from different parts of Shillong.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, 31 vehicles were damaged, 18 people were injured and two vehicles were set ablaze during the violence. Eight of the damaged vehicles were registered in Assam.

Sangma said the rally had been granted permission by the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner after the KSU gave an undertaking that it would remain peaceful.

“However, during the rally, some miscreants indulged in violent acts,” including attacks on vehicles and bystanders, the chief minister said.

He said all those injured were taken to Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment.

“Fifteen FIRs have been filed so far” over the August 19 violence, Sangma said, adding that five masked individuals had been identified in connection with the attacks, particularly those involving Assam-registered vehicles. One of them has been arrested.

Three senior KSU leaders — president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar — were also arrested and later remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Sangma said the government would pursue the investigation and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

Outside the Assembly, Sangma said the government had formally invited the KSU for discussions on its five-point charter.

“We have written to KSU today and asked them to come for discussion. We may get some response by this evening or tomorrow, and we will discuss all five agendas,” he said.

The government was expecting a response from the students’ organisation by Monday evening or Tuesday, the chief minister added.

The KSU’s demands include implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, changes to recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and District Selection Committees, and tighter regulation of migrant workers.

The talks offer a possible route towards addressing the issues behind the ongoing agitation, even as the government proceeds with its investigation into the August 19 violence.