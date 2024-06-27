The Hynniewtrep Border Disputes Redressal Forum (HBDRF) has called upon Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to intervene in a land dispute involving the Socheng Amreng Border Development Committee (SABDC) in Khanduli village, West Jaintia Hills District.

In a memorandum submitted on Wednesday, HBDRF Chairman C Sungoh highlighted concerns over SABDC's alleged demand to reinstate an entry tax gate, seen as a tactic for land encroachment in non-disputed areas like Khanduli and Myn-I (Am-ih in Karbi). Sungoh emphasized that these areas unequivocally belong within Meghalaya's boundaries.

"We urge the government to promptly engage with their Assam counterparts to uphold our people's rights and maintain peace and harmony," Sungoh stated, expressing apprehension over attempts to register local lands under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which could lead to further land disputes.

The tensions escalated earlier when KAAC installed an entry tax gate at Khanduli on April 15, 2023, prompting local residents to remove it the next day. This incident has strained relations between the Khasi-Pnar and Karbi communities, disrupting agricultural activities and causing economic hardships due to road blockades.

In a bid to restore calm, both Assam and Meghalaya governments removed the entry tax gate on August 16, 2023, yet concerns remain unresolved. The HBDRF's appeal underscores ongoing efforts to resolve border disputes and ensure stability in the region.

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