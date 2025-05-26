Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma laid the foundation for the Koknal Water Harvesting Structure at Rangmangre in North Garo Hills, on May 26.

The Rs 51.82 lakh project is being implemented under the Climate Adaptive Community-Based Water Harvesting Project.

The structure is designed to collect, store, and manage rainwater, serving as a crucial step in conserving water for irrigation purposes, especially during water scarcity, irregular rainfall, or drought conditions.

During the day, the chief minister inaugurated two girls’ hostels in North Garo Hills district, on May 26.

A Girls’ Hostel constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore under Article 275 at Mendipathar College was inaugurated. It will operate on a non-profit basis and be managed by the Awe Self Help Group (SHG).

Another Tribal Girls’ Hostel built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Resubelpara was also inaugurated. It will be managed by Ramke Memorial School.