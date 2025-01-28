Amid water shortage challenges across Meghalaya's Tura, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on January 27, laid the foundation for the Greater Tura Urban Water Supply Scheme in the West Garo Hills municipality.

The Greater Tura Urban Water Supply Scheme will be initiated at a cost of Rs 398.48 crore, covering 37 localities.

The scheme was implemented in the state as a result of increased urbanisation which has resulted in tremendous shortage of water.

It must be mentioned that the earlier phases of the project, starting in 1970, were not enough to meet Tura's growing water needs, leading to frequent water rationing.

However, the new scheme has been designed to serve a population of nearly 270,000 by 2055, providing a sustainable and reliable water supply capable of meeting both current and future needs.

During the programme, the Meghalaya chief minister also handed over benefits to beneficiaries of CM Elevate and the Tourism Infrastructure Scheme.