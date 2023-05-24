The foundation stone for AJ Saikia Centre for Peace Studies was laid at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya on May 23.

The Anwar Jahanara Saikia Centre for Peace Studies was laid at USTM by Professor Yasmin Saikia with an additional Rs 1 crore support extended to USTM to develop the peace centre.

Named after the parents of Prof Yasmin Saikia, the Peace Centre will mainly focus on the northeastern region of India and diverse communities. The occasion was graced by USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque,Vice Chancellor Prof. G.D. Sharma, Dr. N.P. Chaubey, General Secretary ofthe Indian Social Science Academy, apart from Deans of various Schools, HODs of Various Departments, Directors, Senior Professors and Students.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof Yasmin Saikia said, “Peace is not a constant in our lives. It is something wished for but unrealised. Research on related fields of labour and social issues, social justice, gender and minority rights, refugee study and so on produce new scholarships on peace history. We want to develop a Centre for Peace Studies at USTM, particularly focusing on the North East and its diverse communities”.She also appreciated the entire USTM family for taking such an appreciable step to set up a peace research centre at the University.

Chancellor M Hoque in his welcome address expressed his gratitude to Prof. Yasmin Saikia and her family for voluntarily sponsoring the construction of the Centre for Peace Studies at USTM.

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