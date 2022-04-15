The founder of a newly created militant outfit called "Lawei ba Phyrnai" (Bright Future), which recently issued two threat emails to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, was detained by the Meghalaya Police in a major development.

According to accounts, two people were apprehended, and after questioning, one was arrested and the other was released. The police, on the other hand, declined to provide any information on the person or group who had been apprehended.

The reports further said that an investigation is going on into the matter.

Notably, in the first email sent on April 1, the militant outfit had threatened to trigger bomb blasts every single week starting May 1. The email further claimed that the group was formed with 37 well-qualified and jobless youth.

"…Mr. Chief Minister...I'm emailing you to let you know that I and 36 other well qualified and talented jobless youths have formed an outfit. A terror outfit, of course – with free sponsored arms and ammunition – whose capability and strength will come to display in a couple of weeks from now," the sender of the email had written.