Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of one minor girl, including the physical assault of three others (one girl and two boys) in a paddy field during the annual Chenga Benga Mela at Gandhipara near Garobadha in South West Garo Hills on April 16.

Among the arrested individuals, one hails from Rajabala, West Garo Hills, and was apprehended from a night bus en route to Guwahati. Another individual was apprehended from Teporpara, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border. The remaining two were detained by Assam police from Hatsingimari, South Salmara. Notably, all four suspects are residents of South Salmara, Assam.

As of now, two of the suspects are in police custody, while the other two are scheduled to be produced in court with a request for police custody. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.