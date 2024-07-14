The East Khasi Hills anti-narcotic task force conducted a successful operation in the Fire Brigade area on July 13, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin.

The operation led to the confiscation of 411.99 grams of the illicit drug, marking a notable victory in the ongoing fight against narcotics in the region.

Among those arrested were two women, identified as Gracy Dawman (40) and Pholneilam Kipgen (34), along with two men, Khai Khaio Hao (62) and Plalcha Khongsai (31).

The heroin was discovered cleverly concealed within 34 soap boxes, a common tactic used by drug traffickers to evade detection. In addition to the narcotics, law enforcement officials seized five mobile phones and two waist straps, which may provide valuable evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have registered a case at the Laitumkhrah Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.