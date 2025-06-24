Meghalaya: Four arrested within 24 hours for robbing Mumbai newlyweds, family in Mawblei

Police in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills demonstrated remarkable efficiency by arresting four suspects within a day of a robbery targeting visitors from Mumbai, recovering all stolen items, including Rs 50,000 cash and an iPhone 13.

The incident occurred on June 22 around 8 pm when Jay Nand Kishore Joshi, his family, and a newlywed couple from Mumbai parked their Toyota Innova near the Mahindra Showroom in Mawblei before heading to dinner at By the Way restaurant.

The tourists returned to find their vehicle's window shattered and their luggage missing. The stolen items included cash worth Rs 50,000 and an iPhone 13, prompting them to file a complaint at Madanrting Police Station.

The Madanrting Special Party moved swiftly on the case, conducting raids in Mawblei Block B on June 23 evening that led to the arrest of four individuals.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem identified the arrested persons as Chaphrang Nangkiew Sutnga, 24, from Mawblei; Wanjop Kharumnuid, 23, from Laitkor Nonglum; Albertstar Kharhujon, 22, from Umphyrnai; and Michael Nongrum, 45, from Demthring Block A.