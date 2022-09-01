Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills Police on Thursday i.e September 1st, afternoon arrested a man and seized four gold biscuits weighing almost half a kilogram estimated to be approximately Rs 25 lakh from his possession in Rani Point, Tura.

One Hamidul Haque (27) from Cooch Behar West Bengal has been arrested during a surprise check on the highway of North Garo Hills.

Police confirmed that Haque was coming from Tura and proceeding to Tura in a bolero when police caught him.

North Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Shailendra Bamaniya informed that "We were conducting naka checking for contraband and other illegal items yesterday between Rari and Bajengdoba when our team stopped a bolero that did not have a number plate. While checking the vehicle documents and conducting a search for any illegal items, we found the gold biscuits hidden inside."

The accused, during questioning, could not provide any detail or document pertaining to the purchase of the gold and has since been arrested and sent to court.