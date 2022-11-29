The four members of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) and the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), who were detained in connection with the violence during the FKJGP-organized peace rally on unemployment on October 28, 2022, were released on November 28 late in the evening from Sadar Police station in Shillong.

The four spent more than 24 days behind bars. On November 3, two of the protesters were apprehended in Mawlai and Jaiaw, while the other two members were apprehended from the same locality on November 4.

It needs mention here that the FKJGP marched from Motphran to Madan Iewrynghep (Fire Brigade Ground) in protest of the lack of employment and the rising number of young people without jobs in the state.

The rally was joined by several other pressure groups including KSU, RBYF, and HNYF.

The FKJGP members randomly attacked innocent bystanders as the peaceful protest descended into violence and vandalized cars, stores, and motorcycles.

At least three persons were injured, and vehicles were vandalized as clashes broke out at the rally organized by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP).