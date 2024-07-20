Police in East Jaintia Hills District have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the recent quadruple murder in Umpleng village. District Police Chief Giri Prasad confirmed the arrest on July 20, bringing the total number of detainees to four in the ongoing investigation.

The case registered as Khliehriat PS Case No. 49(07)2024 under section 103/3(5) BNS, involves the discovery of four bodies in the Umpleng area on July 6. The victims are believed to have been murdered.

Prasad refrained from disclosing the identities of the arrested individuals, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation. He added that efforts are continuing to locate and apprehend any remaining suspects involved in the crime.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya: Police make arrest in quadruple East Jaintia Hills murder

The grim discovery was made by labourers working in a secluded area behind the Umpleng market on the morning of July 6. The crime scene revealed a disturbing level of violence, with all four victims found bound by rope and showing signs of severe trauma. One victim's injuries were particularly gruesome, with the head almost completely severed.

This latest arrest follows the earlier detention of three suspects by the East Jaintia Hills police in connection with the murders.