Police have identified the fourth victim in the gruesome murder case that shocked East Jaintia Hills on July 6. The body belongs to Loba Tamang, a resident of Umpleng.

A week ago, four bodies were discovered in Umpleng, each bearing multiple injuries and with their hands bound.

Authorities have made progress in the case, arresting one suspect. However, details about the arrest and the suspect's identity remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.

The other three victims had been previously identified as Rajesh Rai (26), Nasar Kyndait (33), and Ravi Rai (23).

Police sources have revealed that all four victims were known to be involved in drug use and peddling. This information suggests a possible connection between the murders and local drug-related activities.

The bodies of the victims were discovered by labourers working in a secluded area behind the Umpleng market on the morning of July 6. All four male victims were found with their hands bound and showing signs of extreme violence. One victim's injuries were particularly severe, with his head almost completely severed.

Law enforcement officials stated that the investigation is still active, with efforts underway to identify and arrest additional individuals involved in the crime.