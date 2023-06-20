Acknowledging the effort of each and every traffic personnel tasked with maintaining a smooth flow of traffic in Shillong City, Frank Motors on June 20 handout 300 rain suits to the Shillong Traffic Police to enable their personnel to fulfil their duties during rainy weather.

“With the onset of monsoon, the working conditions of the personnel are even tougher and many times we see them getting drenched on duty…Towards this end, Frank Motors distributed 300 rain suits to the Shillong Traffic Police to enable their personnel to fulfil their duties during rainy weather effortlessly," said Frank Motors CEO Indonlang Passah.

"We can't thank them enough with words, hence our contribution to the community that keeps our traffic flow and our roads safer”, he added.

Passah further stated that the Traffic personnel job is one of the toughest jobs around therefore there is a need to acknowledge their efforts.

“..we carefully selected the IGNYTE rain wind raider rain suits which are lightweight and 10,000 mm Water resistance. With water-sealed seams, we are pretty sure the personnel on duty will return home to their loved ones dry,'' Passag added.

He further informed that the rain suits provided are also embedded with high visibility reflective materials to help the personnel on duty visible even at night time.

The CEO handed the rain suits to the Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Dr. Dara Aswaghosh, and Deputy SP (Traffic), Mac Joel Marngar.